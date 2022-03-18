Luke Stack (Photo/lukestack.com)

Kelowna Councillor Luke Stack to step down as Society of Hope executive director

Stack is the largest non-profit housing providing in Interior

Luke Stack is stepping down from his position as executive director with the Society of Hope.

Stack and his wife Anne were two of the founders of the society in 1989. He has served as its executive director for the last 33 years when, A number of Christians in the Central Okanagan saw the need to provide practical help and support for single-parent and dual-parent families, and seniors, particularly in providing affordable housing.

Since its inception, the Society has built or acquired over 700 rental homes from Peachland to Lake Country. It is now the largest non-profit housing provider in the B.C. Interior.

Stack is also one of the founding members of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association. He will continue to assist the society as a development consultant to bring two large housing projects to completion over the next few years. The society’s board of directors is in the process of identifying and selecting a new executive director.

Stack will be stepping down on May 27.

