Kelowna city Coun. Ryan Donn.—Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna councillor to publicly protest his own city’s busking changes

Ryan Donn says he’ll entertain people in the street in defiance Kelowna’s proposed busking rules

Kelowna’s mayor says if one of his councillors goes ahead with a protest of the city’s plan to permit all buskers by playing his guitar in public downtown without a permit, and there is a complaint, he’ll be treated like anyone else.

Colin Basran said city bylaw officers will ask Coun. Ryan Donn to stop and go get a permit. If he refuses, only then would he face getting a ticket.

“He’s free to do whatever he so chooses,” said Basran when asked about Donn’s protest that was announced on Facebook Tuesday.

In his post, Donn said once the weather gets better—on June 8—he is planning to “grab his guitar and entertain people” on the street downtown. While he doesn’t say he will do that without a busking permit, that is the inference. He said he will work out details later.

Donn called the city’s decision earlier this week to change the busking program rules first and then review the program “the dumbest bylaw process ever.”

“We should have consulted first then passed the bylaw,” said Donn, who is a musician and worked for Festivals Kelowna before being elected to council.

“I believe that consultation should happen before a bylaw is passed not after. That’s just backwards,” wrote Donn in another Facebook post.

“Farmers are consulted on the (agriculture) plan before it is passed. Developers before we change the DCC’s. Musicians should have been consulted before passing a new bylaw about street entertainers.”

Basran said Donn is free to do what he wants if it comes to a protest.

“But him doing that would show one thing,” said the mayor. “If he chose to do that (without a permit), and somebody were to complain, bylaw (officers) would show up and the first attempt would be (for) compliance.”

And, Basran added, that shows the city is not out to stop buskers. Instead, the mayor defended the city’s move to turn the current voluntary busker permit program into a mandatory one as an attempt to raise the quality of street entertainment in the city.

Currently there are 16 prescribed busker locations downtown where buskers can perform. Under the new rules they would need permits to play there, or in any location outside the downtown core if they expected to make money from donations.

Festivals Kelowna handles the permitting of buskers and performer must pass an audition.

Outside the downtown area, buskers would be allowed to play anywhere as long as they have a licence under the new rules which have yet to be passed by council.

On Monday the change only received initial approval and that must still be be finalized. No date has been set for that to occur.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mabel Lake Road slope failure creates hazard
Next story
UPDATED: B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care in April

Just Posted

Drivers failing to obey signs

Up to 25 vehicles counted in one hour driving through transit exchange

Fire exintguished, evacuated building downtown Vernon

Crews extinguished blaze in the 2900-block of 30th Ave. Wednesday afternoon

Dew cashes in TSN dollars

Wins Advil Highlight of the Month grand prize

Council seeks groups for funding

Vernon looking for applicants for its Council Discretionary Grants program

College approves $112 million budget

New programs and student support among highlights of budget

Vernon skatemill safe and sound

Treadmill strengthens stride, core

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Kelowna councillor to publicly protest his own city’s busking changes

Ryan Donn says he’ll entertain people in the street in defiance Kelowna’s proposed busking rules

Forum addresses housing issues

Community leaders gather in Penticton to discuss affordable housing

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

Kamloops driver fined twice within 45 minutes for using cellphone

One driver in Kamloops could be out more than $1,000 after they were busted for distracted driving

Most Read