Kelowna couple dies in Highway 1 crash

The crash, involving a semi-trailer, happened on Family Day in Kamloops

Tonya and Robert Kuchma of Kelowna died in a vehicle crash in Kamloops. (Facebook)

The two people killed in a vehicle collision with a semi-trailer on Highway 1 in Kamloops have been identified as a Kelowna couple.

Friends and family are remembering Robert and Tonya Kuchma, who died after their green Toyota 4Runner collided with a semi-trailer on Family Day (Feb. 15).

The Kelowna couple were travelling with two other people who were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Weather is believed to be a factor in the incident that took place at about 3 p.m. in the Valleyview area of Kamloops.

“When police arrived on scene, they observed a green Toyota 4Runner in the eastbound ditch and a jack-knifed semi-trailer further down the highway,” said Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn.

The eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Highway 1 were closed for hours while emergency crews were on scene.

RCMP is now looking for anyone who may have had dash-camera footage of the incident to contact them.

