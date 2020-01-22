Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

A Kelowna couple is still in shock after a woman allegedly allowed her larged breed dog to viciously attack their two pups.

Megan Rae Sterling and her husband were out for a stroll along the lakeshore in Kelowna, on Monday morning, with their two dogs on leash. That is when Sterling claims a blonde woman, who was also walking a dog, lost the grip of the leash.

As Sterling describes in a Facebook post, the dog sprinted towards her from 30 feet away, aggressively attacking and biting Sterling’s French bulldog.

“The lady didn’t do anything,” said Sterling. “I had to pull the dog off Jukkas neck (our Frenchie) he came out in rough shape. He had to go to the vet immediately as he was bleeding pretty bad from his backside, neck and head.

According to Sterling, this isn’t the first time they’ve had a close encounter with the woman and her large sheepdog type breed. Sterling’s husband has warned the lady on multiple occasions to keep the dog muzzled or on a proper leash.

“This huge dog is aggressive to pets and people,” said Sterling.

Meanwhile, the Sterlings are stuck with a large vet bill. However, they’re thankful their French bulldog will recover.

A complaint to the RDCO Dog Services has been made and an active investigation is ongoing.

RDCO is also attempting to confirm the owner of the dog that attacked. Anyone with information on the owner or the incident is asked to contact the RDCO Dog Service at 250-469-6284.

READ MORE: Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

READ MORE: Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada, WestJet remove Boeing 737 Max from operating schedule until June
Next story
Viral Vernon-born singer to serve up Moore music

Just Posted

Accident causing traffic delays in Vernon

The accident happened near the intersection of Alexis Park Drive and 42nd Street

Carlton Cards to close its doors in Vernon

All 254 retail stores across North America will close in the next four to six weeks

Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

Report found the Okanagan is inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Last Winter Carnival for Vernon Celtic band

Cod Gone Wild will host Irish Pub Night at the Winter Carnival for eighth straight year, Feb. 8

UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

Vehicle fire occurred outside of fire departments’ coverage areas

Neither Summerland nor Peachland detachments attended incident at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

A Shuswap mortgage investment corporation faces BC Securities hearing

Securities commission alleges misrepresentations and false or misleading statements in documents

American lawyer charged with allegedly smuggling restricted firearms across Osoyoos boarder

Shawn Jensen allegedly smuggled AR-15, Ruger .22 over U.S./Canada border, with no licence.

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

It’s alleged a large breed dog viciously attacked two pups on Monday morning

From UBCO to Okanagan College, the campus-to-campus race returns

The half marathon and race relay will take place on Sat, April, 4

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Most Read