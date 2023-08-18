Glenmore residents watch flames rise above their homes. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Glenmore residents watch flames rise above their homes. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Kelowna Courthouse closed due to wildfire

McDougall Creek, Lake Country and Glenmore fires threaten Kelowna

The Kelowna courthouse is closed due to the McDougall Creek wildfire and the fire raging in the Glenmore area.

The Provincial Court closed about 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Filing remotely by email, or using Court Services Online where available is still an option while the registry is closed, but will not be processed before August 21.

This situation will continue to be monitored and any further announcements will be posted on the Provincial Court website.

READ MORE: Aggressive wildfire in Kelowna closes Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain parks

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresbcwildfireBreaking NewsKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna wildfire evacuees in Vernon praying they have a home to return to
Next story
B.C. working to provide more emergency accommodation for wildfire evacuees

Just Posted

The B.C.Wildfire Service has listed a new fire east of Enderby, near Brash Creek, as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares in size, listed as under control, and is believed to be human-caused. (BCWS map)
Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

Creeks and rivers are running dry, prompting a Level 5 Drought rating for the Okanagan. (Okanagan WaterWise photo)
Stranded fish due to low creeks turns up Armstrong water restrictions

Regional District of North Okanagan map shows affected Grindrod Water Utility customers now on precautionary boil water notice. (RDNO photo)
Grindrod water customers on precautionary boil notice

Turning Points Collaborative Society has enacted its emergency response plan in regards to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna. Additional shelter beds in non-evacuated communities such as Vernon (pictured) will be prioritized for vulnerable evacuee clients from evacuated areas. (Morning Star - file photo)
West Kelowna homeless shelter evacuation sends vulnerable clients to Kelowna, Vernon