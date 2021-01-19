Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)

Kelowna elementary school flagged for COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health confirmed an exposure at Black Mountain Elementary School

Another Kelowna elementary school joins the list of exposures within the Central Okanagan School District (SD23).

On Monday, Jan. 18, SD23 announced that Interior Health (IH) has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Black Mountain Elementary School.

The school district said the individual is now self-isolating and has access to support from local public health teams.

IH is now following up with anyone potentially exposed through contact tracing.

SD23 is reminding staff and students to stay home if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or if they are feeling unwell.

Most Read