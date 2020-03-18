(File)

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market decides to postpone amid COVID-19 concerns

The next two markets will be held outside, despite still being on winter schedule

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market has decided not to hold markets next week. Instead the market will be postponed.

The market will reevaluate if it will reopen the following week depending on the situation surrounding COVID-19 at that time.

——-

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market will be carrying on despite growing COVID-19 concerns.

To maximize social distancing, arrangements have been made to hold the next two markets (March 21 and March 28) outside at the summer location on the corner of Springfield Drive and Dilworth Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The farmers’ market is, and always has been a retail food establishment, so just like all the grocery stores that are operating, so will we,” read a post on the market’s Facebook page.

“If anything changes, or we receive any different advice from official agencies, we will adapt and make decisions based on this advice alone.

“We realize that there is some confusion out there about the farmers’ market being exempt from the 50 person event restriction, and again we want to reiterate that the market is first and foremost a retail food establishment. We have planned for a very limited amount of vendors to be attending, and they will be selling items, that have been locally and sustainably grown and made right here in the Okanagan.”

The market said it is continually monitoring the situation on an hour-to-hour and day-to-day basis.

UPDATED:

We are currently working with the BCAFM, the BCCDC & Health Officials and are following all of their advice…

Posted by Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market on Monday, March 16, 2020

READ MORE: City of Kelowna urges use of online services during COVID-19 restrictions

READ MORE: Don’t flush disinfecting wipes down the toilet: City of Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231
Next story
Stop flushing sanitary wipes: Town of Oliver

Just Posted

Water safe in Greater Vernon Area: RDNO

Water treated at regional district facilities safe for consumption

Free toilet paper with oil change at Vernon lube shop

‘I’m game for two weeks of hell, I don’t need two months of hell’: Qwik Change Oil and Lube

Heron basks in Vernon sunshine

Great blue heron wandering the frozen waters of Cools Pond in the BX during a sunny Wednesday outing

Vernon volunteers co-ordinate COVID-19 relief on social media

Social media is being used for more than spreading news and updates of novel coronavirus: expert

Okanagan College cancels face-to-face classes while transitioning to online education

The remaining in-person classes will cease at the end of the week

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

Stop flushing sanitary wipes: Town of Oliver

Sanitary wipes have been flying off shelves due to COVID-19 but they wreak havoc on sewer systems

Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

Shuswap seniors facilities keeping residents safe in face of COVID-19

In the name of caution, large gatherings and non-essential visits suspended at care homes

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market decides to postpone amid COVID-19 concerns

The next two markets will be held outside, despite still being on winter schedule

Summerland closes municipal hall, public works building

Most public facilities are now closed in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Winter permit system still in effect for Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said daily winter permits no longer be provided. Users must already have annual pass

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

Most Read