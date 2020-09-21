Screenshot from the 1974 Texas Chainsaw Massacre. (Contributed)

Kelowna filmmaker launches fundraiser for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ fan movie

Donations will go towards the production of ‘The Sawyer Massacre’

If you’re a fan of the classic 1974 horror movie ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ then you may just be interested in a Kelowna-based filmmaker’s latest project.

Steve Merlo, the owner of Kelowna’s Sequanda Films, is looking to raise funds for the production of “The Sawyer Massacre,” a feature-length Texas Chain Saw Massacre fan film and an unofficial prequel to the iconic horror film.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre was such an important film for me in my youth,” said Merlo. It was what inspired me to become a filmmaker.”

READ MORE: Film that explores themes of missing Indigenous women to screen in Kelowna

Merlo is no stranger to horror filmmaking—his short horror/thriller film ‘Unseen’ was selected by numerous festivals and won three awards including “Best International Short Horror Film” at the Los Angeles Academy of Filmmaking.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre shocked audiences in 1974, as the movie was banned in many theatres and countries. Since then, it has become a cult classic.

“I don’t plan to copy what the original did, but will use it as an influence in a stylistic way. Our film will have more blood and kills but will still be very subtle in its delivery,” said Merlo.

Merlo is crowd-sourcing funding for the project since the original was also filmed on a small budget and used a cast of relatively unknown actors. He has set an ambitious goal of $500,000 for the campaign as this would enable the highest standards of filmmaking, but he acknowledges this level may not be possible.

“I have four different budgets for this project, the lowest being $25,000,” said Merlo.

“I want to give this film as much attention and respect as I can, but I’m also realistic about the fact that this is a tough time to be fundraising.”

As a fan film, no profit will be made off the distribution of the film. Those interested in supporting Merlo’s project can do so here.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Food Bank food drive goes virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Movies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dr. Bonnie Henry wasn’t asked about early B.C. election
Next story
Break and enter, vehicle thefts hit North Okanagan

Just Posted

Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for Heltman

Police return to Brooks Lane in response to reports of suspicious vehicle

Vernon talent airs for Top of the Country

Raquel Cole semi-finalist in SiriusXM contest with Canadian Country Music Association

Vernon chamber to host virtual all-candidates forum

Get to know political candidates ahead of snap election online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna filmmaker launches fundraiser for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ fan movie

Donations will go towards the production of ‘The Sawyer Massacre’

Break and enter, vehicle thefts hit North Okanagan

Truck and scooter stolen and local business broken into over the weekend

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

B.C. prepared for COVID-19 election, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Elections B.C. to give details on voting Tuesday, Sept. 22

Film that explores themes of missing Indigenous women to screen in Kelowna

Rustic Oracle is the story of a missing teenage Indigenous girl, told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

Most Read