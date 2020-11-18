(Youtube)

(Youtube)

Kelowna filmmaker’s short film goes international

Zachary Mulla’s ‘Crazed Conveyance’ airs at Scotland’s Breakout Film Festival on Dec. 30

A Kelowna-based filmmaker is taking his first-ever project overseas to the Breakout Film Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Zachary Mulla is the creator behind Mad Mulla Films, which premiered its first-ever short film ‘Crazed Conveyance’ for a socially distanced audience at the Orchard Park Cineplex in Kelowna on Oct. 30, before making its way to Youtube.

The short-horror-film begins when a strange crate gets delivered to Hayley Anders door in the middle of the night. Curiosity and fear trickles through her bones when she discovers nothing inside but an awful, rotting smell and a message on the top that reads “A Gift For You.” Hayley experiences terrifying visions and feelings of possession when she tries to get rid of the crate, only for it to reappear at her doorstep.

Hayley needs to find answers and she’s running out of time.

Mulla said the inspiration behind the short film came from a novel he began to write under the same title. Using the same premise, he condensed the book’s plot into a short story, added some new characters and went for it.

“I had the script finished in about two weeks. My main goal is to become a writer and director for the film industry, and this is the perfect start to a portfolio,” said Mulla.

READ MORE: ‘COVID-safe’ comedy coming to Kelowna Curling Club

As a first-time filmmaker, Mulla wanted to keep things simple. Using a DSLR camera, a shotgun mic, an audio recorder and a Macbook, he produced the film for a small budget of $1,700. Instead of hiring actors, he used his close friends as the actors, including his girlfriend Kayla Whyte who stars as Hayley Anders.

“Using my friends and girlfriend as the actors and actresses of the film made things a lot easier than how I would imagine it if I used people I never met,” said Mulla.

He explained it was fun to learn and grow together while making a film with his cast.

Mulla hopes his short film will inspire other new filmmakers to take a chance and be creative. He also hopes the film will interest people enough to watch his future films and garner interest from the film industry.

“It would be a dream come true for someone to contact me, asking if they could purchase one of my scripts, which would be entirely life-changing,” he said.

“I am creating films for everyone’s enjoyment, and it’s those people that would help me reach ultimate success.”

The next upcoming film from Mad Mulla is titled ‘Whatever It Takes’, scheduled to be released in the new year. ‘Crazed Conveyance’ airs at the Breakout Film Festival on Dec. 30.

READ MORE: Live music set to return to Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court
Next story
At least 86 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

Just Posted

(Youtube)
Kelowna filmmaker’s short film goes international

Zachary Mulla’s ‘Crazed Conveyance’ airs at Scotland’s Breakout Film Festival on Dec. 30

Financial literacy facilitator Lindsay Bayford prepares for the upcoming workshops put on by the Literacy Society. (Contributed)
Okanagan society helps manage finances in uncertain times

November is Financial Literacy Month

Carol Armstrong, centre, was chosen as the JCI Vernon 2018 Good Citizen of the Year. Nominations are now being accepted by JCI for the city’s 2020 Good Citizen. (Morning Star file photo)
Nominate a Good Vernon Citizen

Deadline to nominate a deserving person for JCI Vernon’s Good Citizen of the Year consideration is Jan. 8

A $10,000 donation from the Kalamalka Rotary Club helped the Vernon Ski Club make necessary upgrades to their cabin at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Contributed)
Kal Rotary helps upgrade Vernon Ski Club’s cabin

$10K donation gives ski club’s cabin a facelift

Earth and the Sun.
Morning Start: The sun makes up around 99.9 percent of the mass in the entire solar system

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Rapid transit could be on the horizon for the Central Okanagan

By 2040, the report suggests only certain areas of Kelowna would be dense enough to support rapid transit

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

FILE – Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Vancouver has seen over 1,500 illicit drug deaths since the provincial health emergency was declared

Daisy the llama is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite bring in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)
VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

She is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 86 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect in several crimes on Nov. 16, 2020 following foot chase. (Black Press file photo)
One arrest in South Shuswap closes several investigations: RCMP

Foot chase nabs suspect wanted in three break-and-enters, collision and other offences

Most Read