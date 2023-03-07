Kelowna fire and city staff respond to sinkhole

The intersection of Todd and Grantham Roads is closed to traffic

Emergency crews have responded to a sink hole at Todd and Grantham roads in Kelowna March 7, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Update 10:45 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has arrived on scene of a sink hole at Todd and Grantham Roads.

City staff tells Capital News they are trying to determine if the water flow is coming from a domestic or irrigation waterline.

The intersection is blocked off to traffic while crews handle the situation.

Original story 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters and city staff are on scene of a sinkhole near the intersection of Todd and Grantham roads.

Someone called the incident in just after 10 a.m.

The cause of the sinkhole is suspected to be a waterline break.

Traffic in the area is being impacted.

Breaking – a sinkhole has been created at the intersection of Grantham Road and Todd Road in #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/cI4F6nxEOA — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) March 7, 2023

