Kelowna fire and city staff respond to sinkhole

Update 10:45 a.m.
Kelowna RCMP has arrived on scene of a sink hole at Todd and Grantham Roads.
City staff tells Capital News they are trying to determine if the water flow is coming from a domestic or irrigation waterline.
The intersection is blocked off to traffic while crews handle the situation.
Original story 10:30 a.m.
Kelowna firefighters and city staff are on scene of a sinkhole near the intersection of Todd and Grantham roads.
Someone called the incident in just after 10 a.m.
The cause of the sinkhole is suspected to be a waterline break.
Traffic in the area is being impacted.
Breaking – a sinkhole has been created at the intersection of Grantham Road and Todd Road in #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/cI4F6nxEOA
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) March 7, 2023
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on