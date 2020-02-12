Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

UPDATE: 2:26 p.m.

Fire crews had to force their way into a storage unit at 1974 Moss Court after reports of visible smoke coming from the ground floor.

According to Platoon Captain John Kelly crews were met with heavy smoke conditions upon entry.

“A fire involving several electric scooters was located and quickly extinguished. The fire was contained to the area and contents, and did not involve the structure,” said Kelly.

The cause of the blaze is deemed to be electrical in nature. Serval of the units in the building were affected by smoke and had to be ventilated. Technical Safety B.C. will be investigating.

————-

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews responded to smoke coming out of a storage unit at 1974 Moss Court in Kelowna this morning.

Chad Kyllo works for a contracting business on the top floor of the building. He said someone stores electric scooters in one of the bottom units and he believed they are powered at night.

Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens said the fire began in the charging system for one of the scooters and was contained to the unit, which sustained no structural damage.

Stevens said the smoke migrated to other units of the building.

Nobody was in the unit that caught fire and no injuries were reported.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three years in prison for Penticton man who sexually assaulted Kamloops woman
Next story
CN Rail to shut down tracks in northern B.C. if pipeline blockade continues

Just Posted

Enderby seeking artists for mural project

City accepting proposals for an interactive artwork project until March 20

Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence

Vernon’s John Lent will also announce the winner of the 2020 Okanagan Short Story Contest

North Okanagan Shoppers raise funds for Vernon cancer centre

Three Shoppers Drug Mart locations raised more than $8,800 for McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre

Choir pulls at Vernon and Salmon Arm heart strings

14-voice women’s Ancora Ensemble present Heartsongs

Vernon’s own Harry and Megan story makes royal reappearance

Caetani - the Prince who gave it all up to move to Canada with his family

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Three years in prison for Penticton man who sexually assaulted Kamloops woman

Richard Skoyen was described as a “sexual sadist” by a psychologist

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

James Coble becomes first Westbank First Nation member to earn doctoral degree

WFN Chief Chris Derickson attended the ceremony in Calgary to watch Coble receive his degree

Sledders nabbed running in caribou restricted zone near Nakusp

Each faces fines of nearly $600

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Most Read