Kelowna fire department helps Jewish community kick off Hanukkah

Chanukah (Hanukkah) is upon us.
The Jewish community in Kelowna celebrated the first day of the eight-day holiday on Dec. 18 at Stuart Park.
A small group braved the cold to light the menorah at 4 p.m. with the help of Mayor Tom Dyas.
Hot beverages and snacks were made available for those who attended.
Even the Kelowna Fire Department got involved, tossing parachuters and chocolate from the top of a truck ladder.
The menorah will remain at Stuart Park for the duration of the holiday.
