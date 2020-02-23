Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Photo - Capital News)

Kelowna Firefighters douse suspicious hedge fire

A 30’ section of cedar hedge burned prompting an RCMP investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department doused a suspicious hedge fire near the intersection of Cameron Road and Gordon Drive on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at approximately 7 p.m. after receiving multiple calls. They found an approximately 30-foot long section of the cedar hedge on fire. The firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which did not spread beyond the hedge. The fire damaged some fencing at the affected property.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the RCMP is investigating.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
