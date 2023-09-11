Kelowna firefighters hike in memory of those killed in the line of duty

Firefighters from across the Central Okanagan hiked up Knox Mountain to remember those lost on 9/11

Bagpipes echoed from the base of Knox Mountain on Sept. 11, as first responders gathered to remember those who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year, on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, firefighters, first responders and members of the community gathered for a ceremony, followed by a hike up Knox Mountain, as a way to remember the sacrifices made by brave men and women working on the front lines every day.

Three hundred and forty-three firefighters died on 9/11 while trying to save the lives of people who had been injured as a result of a devastating terrorist attack.

This year’s memorial hike was marked by the devastating loss of three wildfire fighters, who made the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect communities across Canada.

After the hike to the top of Knox Mountain, Cpt. Brent Shannon from the Ellison Fire Department spoke with Capital News about the significance of this year’s event.

He explained that he hiked in memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and the recent deaths of the three wildland firefighters.

“It hits really close to home,” said Shannon.

Over the past three weeks, his team has spent countless hours working to mitigate the impact of the Grouse Complex Wildfire on surrounding communities.

