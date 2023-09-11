(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna firefighters hike in memory of those killed in the line of duty

Firefighters from across the Central Okanagan hiked up Knox Mountain to remember those lost on 9/11

Bagpipes echoed from the base of Knox Mountain on Sept. 11, as first responders gathered to remember those who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year, on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, firefighters, first responders and members of the community gathered for a ceremony, followed by a hike up Knox Mountain, as a way to remember the sacrifices made by brave men and women working on the front lines every day.

Three hundred and forty-three firefighters died on 9/11 while trying to save the lives of people who had been injured as a result of a devastating terrorist attack.

READ MORE: Bells toll as the U.S. marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

This year’s memorial hike was marked by the devastating loss of three wildfire fighters, who made the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect communities across Canada.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke

READ MORE: Firefighter dies battling B.C. wildfire; 2nd fatality this summer

After the hike to the top of Knox Mountain, Cpt. Brent Shannon from the Ellison Fire Department spoke with Capital News about the significance of this year’s event.

He explained that he hiked in memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and the recent deaths of the three wildland firefighters.

“It hits really close to home,” said Shannon.

Over the past three weeks, his team has spent countless hours working to mitigate the impact of the Grouse Complex Wildfire on surrounding communities.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

9-11City of KelownafirefightersNew York CityTerrorism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. sets maximum rent increase for 2024 at 3.5%
Next story
Body found near brush fire, unusual but not criminal: Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

North Westside residents will have a chance to dispose of bulky household items, such as refrigerators, from Oct. 4-11. (Black Press file photo)
North Westside transfer station to take bulky items in October

Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) can now be found at seven locations in and around Enderby, including the pool (left) and Visitor Centre (right), following the purchase of the devices by the city and several partners. (Contributed)
Enderby shows heart with purchase of AEDs

Fish the dog has gained 10 pounds since being brought in after being found emaciated near Enderby at Kingfisher. The BC SPCA hopes somebody will adopt Fish. (Contributed)
Emaciated Lab found near Enderby putting on the pounds

Members of the Cops for Kids cycle tour stopped at the Grand Forks Detachment on Saturday evening for a rest break and meet community members, including Const. Nick Reimann (second from left) of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment, a veteran of the event. The group is fundraising to help children who are in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. The tour will arrive in Vernon Saturday, Sept. 16. Photo Karen McKinley
Cops for Kids cycle tour makes a stop in Grand Forks

Pop-up banner image