Kelowna gunshot victim expected to survive with life-altering injuries

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, March 27

The Monday morning altercation took place in the 1700-block of Chapman Avenue in Kelowna. (Google Maps)

The victim of shooting that occurred early Monday morning is expected to survive.

Around 1:39 a.m. on March 27, the Kelowna RCMP were called to 1700 block of Chapman Place near Rosemead Avenue where they found a person laying in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Media relations officer Const. Mike Della-Paolera told Capital News on Thursday morning that the victim remains in hospital with life-altering injuries.

The other person involved remains in custody after being discovered in the residence moments after the gunshot victim was found.

Police say the two involved are familiar with one another and there is no danger to public safety.

Anyone who may have information on the incident, and has not yet talked with police, are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-16229.

