Jason Townsend died in a single vehicle crash. (GoFundMe)

Jason Townsend died in a single vehicle crash. (GoFundMe)

Kelowna Hells Angels prospect dies in car crash

Jason Townsend died while on his way to work in Prince George

A Kelowna Hells Angels prospect is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Prince George.

Jason Townsend was involved in a collision earlier this month while on his way to work. He was placed on life support at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia, but later died as a result of his injuries.

His family started a GoFundMe to originally help with costs while he was in hospital, however, a second fundraiser was started to help with the funeral.

“No one was expecting this outcome so as you can imagine everyone is in complete shock at this time. His dad Dennis did want me to express how grateful he is to have had Jason for the extra week he was given and that he fought with everything he had in him to stay on this earth, and how grateful we all were to have the few short days we had with his once he came out of his coma,” read a post by Beanne Krause.

As of Nov. 25, $6,335 of a $50,000 goal had been raised for Townsend.

Townsend was described by RCMP as a “known prospect” of the Kelowna Hells Angels, who in 2021 had charges of domestic assault stayed against him.

The 44-year-old had originally been charged in August 2020 with assault and assault by choking. The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) marked the file as an intimate partner violence case.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP remind public to keep an eye out for missing man

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashHells AngelsKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. nurses rally to demand action with health-care system ‘in a state of crisis’
Next story
Young patients flood Surrey’s pediatric emergency room as region’s ERs overflow

Just Posted

The Vernon Panthers (pictured) and Kalamalka Lakers will be part of the field at the B.C. Junior Girls Volleyball finals in Surrey. The teams finished second and third, respectively, at the Okanagan Valley championships in Kamloops. (Contributed)
Vernon, Coldstream junior volleyball teams head to B.C.s

Firefighters battle a vehicle fire inside the Vernon Parkade Friday, Nov. 25. (Deena Lehoux photo)
VIDEO: Vernon Parkade reopened following car fire

Aerial of Kelowna campus. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan Young Writers Awards almost closed for 2022

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil (right), alongside Denis Shapovalov, advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals after beating German duo Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Spain Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Vasek Pospisil/Facebook)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advances to Davis Cup semifinal

Pop-up banner image