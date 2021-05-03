Kelowna Hells Angels prospect pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Colin Michael Bayley pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in downtown Kelowna in May 2019

A single motorcycle parked outside of the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis Street on July 9, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

A man described by RCMP as a “known prospect” of the Kelowna chapter of the Hells Angels has pleaded guilty to a 2019 assault that sent one man to hospital.

Colin Michael Bayley entered the pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a Kelowna courtroom on Monday morning (May 3), at what was meant to be the outset of a three-day trial.

When Bayley was first arrested, RCMP said the May 6, 2019 assault happened at an establishment in the 300-block of Bernard Avenue and a 41-year-old man transported hospital as a result.

Bayley’s arrest came just more than a week later after Mounties executed a search warrant on the Hells Angels’ Kelowna clubhouse on May 15, 2019.

On May 10, more than two years after the assault, Bayley will be back in court to fix a date for his sentencing.

