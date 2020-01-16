Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Kelowna’s Hotel Zed is once again spicing things up on Valentine’s Day with their annual Nooner Baby Making deal.

This year’s deal has a special twist. Couples that rent a hotel room from hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., make love and welcome a baby into the world nine months later will get a free Valentine’s Day to stay at any Hotel Zed location in B.C. for the next 18 years.

“Let’s be real, Valentine’s Day was made for getting lucky (at least that’s the way Hotel Zed sees it),” said account manager Deepa Pillay in a press release.

The hip hotel brand made the Valentine’s Day Nooner their famous four-hour fling, rewarding bedroom-active couples for making babies.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the move… to Kelowna?

As a proud Pride at Work partner, Hotel Zed welcomes everyone to take advantage of the deal regardless of gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation. Hotel Zed acknowledges that life can be made in a number of different ways. As long as a new child has been welcomed into the family nine months after Valentine’s Day 2020 check-in, they can count on 18 more years of free Hotel Zed accommodations.

“I never want to get a lame Valentine’s gift,” said Mandy Farmer, president and CEO of Hotel Zed.

“We created the Nooner to offer a Valentine’s Day to remember. With the added possibility of a free stay for the next 18 years, a romantic Valentine’s night on us might become a new annual tradition for lucky couples this year. Definitely beats a stale box of chocolate or another flower bouquet.”

READ MORE: Film industry brings almost $24 million to Okanagan economy in 2019

The four-hour Nooners start at $59 in both Kelowna and Victoria. Hotel Zed also recognizes that Valentine’s Day kicks off the weekend this year and a four-hour package on a Friday might not be enough. For couples keen to stay up late, they also have the Overnight Nooner starting at $89 in Kelowna and $129 in Victoria.

For more information on the Nooner Baby Maker deal, visit Hotel Zed’s website.

