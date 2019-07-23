Kelowna house fire deemed not suspicious

Fire crews doused overnight blaze at Barnaby Road home

Kelowna fire crews responded to an early morning fire on Barnaby Road.

Reports of smoke and heavy flames from the back end of the residence came through at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The crews performed an offensive interior attack which helped to decrease fire damage to the garage area of the home.

Four Engines, a Command Unit, a rescue truck along with 18 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is not deemed suspicious and is under investigation.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

READ MORE: Firefighters have doused a Peachland house fire

READ MORE: UPDATE: House fire doused near Kelowna General Hospital, significant damage

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot shop to open doors Saturday in Lake Country
Next story
Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Shuswap air cadet contests Department of National Defence gender policy

Haircut inspires challenge of regulation around male/female identity

Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

The fires sparked Monday evening

UPDATE: Culprit leaves clue for RCMP in rainbow crosswalk vandalism near Vernon

Crosswalk was defaced on the weekend, but RCMP may have some evidence

Overdoses overwhelming in B.C. Interior

Part two: Who’s affected by the current opioid crisis

Vernon pipe band youth snare accolades

Two young members of Vernon-based pipe bands have danced and drummed their way to high achievements

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

$100+ million condo development planned for West Kelowna

The project targets so-called “zoomers” (active baby boomers) downsizing from their traditional homes

Accelerate Okanagan releases strategic plan, searches for new CEO

The Okanagan tech sector has an economic impact of $1.7 billion and employs almost 13,000 people

Across the Lake Swim sees biggest turn-out in 71 years at Okanagan Lake

There were 1325 racers registered for this year’s iconic swim

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

Canadian summer rite of passage: The Okanagan Lake Bridge

“The whole experience took less than a couple of minutes.”

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

Hergott: Concerns with e-scooters

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at the issues around e-scooters

Most Read