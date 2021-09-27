Kelowna International Airport kicks off Canadian Airport Safety Week

All airport staff will have the opportunity to take part in virtual safety-themed activities

Canadian Airports Safety Week kicks off at the Kelowna International Airport today (Sept. 27).

Canadian Airports Safety Week is an airport-led initiative to promote healthy and safe work practices among airport employees. Kelowna International Airport, along with 16 other airports across Canada, will be participating in the initiative to promote enhanced safety cultures with their staff. All airport staff will have the opportunity to take part in virtual safety-themed activities and events from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.

A key safety theme will also be promoted each day. These include:

· Environmental safety and COVID-19 safety measures

· Worker safety and hazard reporting

· Airside safety and security

· Foreign object debris

“Airport safety affects everyone, whether you are a passenger or airport employee,” said Canadian Airports Council president Daniel-Robert Gooch. “Canada’s airports have made significant investments over the years in their infrastructure, including safety-related airside projects, to ensure all workers and passengers are safe.”

