Kelowna International Airport pre-flight PCR testing available at ski resorts

The Kelowna airport has partnered with local ski hills and medical services to facilitate international COVID testing

The Kelowna International Airport has partnered with medical services and ski resorts in the region to facilitate pre-flight COVID testing for international vacationers.

Whitecap RSC Medical will provide Big White Ski Resort, SilverStar Mountain Resort, and Revelstoke Mountain Resort with the COVID-19 testing required for international guests.

The Ski Hill COVID-19 Testing Program will allow guests to complete their COVID-19 testing without having to make an extra trip to the airport in the middle of their vacation.

“This program will support our local tourism industry by assisting guests when they travel to the region and giving them the peace of mind that they can complete testing quickly and safely while staying on the mountain,” said Michael J Ballingall, senior vice president, Big White Ski Resort.

Currently, only PCR testing is available and antigen testing will be available at a later date. The tests are $195 each and include a QR code and web address. The user then uses the address to book a virtual appointment where a practitioner supports and supervises the self-swabbing.

For more information and to book virtual COVID-19 testing, visit whitecapcovidtesting.com and follow the links for virtual testing.

