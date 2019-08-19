Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

Normal operations have resumed following note of a suspicious item on board a WestJet plane

Emergency crews rushed to the Kelowna International Airport at 2:06 p.m. on Monday after a suspicious item was reported on board a WestJet flight awaiting departure.

Nine units were paged to respond to the incident.

A command was established on scene at the airport, but moments after it was staged, backup was told to stand down.

YLW officials said in a public statement the threat was deemed non-credible.

Kelowna RCMP continue to work alongside airport officials to investigate a suspicious item discovered on board the empty WestJet aircraft.

The plane was being prepared for departure from the Kelowna International Airport when RCMP were notified of a suspicious occurrence on board at around 2:16 p.m.

“Airport officials evacuated the aircraft as a precaution and called in emergency crews,” Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Although police do not believe the item poses a threat, RCMP plan to conduct a precautionary search of the aircraft to ensure public safety.”

By 3 p.m., all normal airport operations were resumed.

