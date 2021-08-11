Kelowna-Lake Country MP banned from all Pride events

Kelowna Pride has banned Tracy Gray from participating after her vote against conversion therapy ban

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray is banned from official participation in any Kelowna Pride events.

Kelowna Pride Society has requested that Gray stays away to ensure that Pride remains a safe space for the LGBTQ2S+ community. The call comes after the Kelowna Task Force to Ban Conversion Therapy submitted a letter to the society after Gray voted against Bill C-6, a federal bill that would ban conversion therapy across the country. Conversion therapy is an umbrella term for discounted practices that aim to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It is a traumatic and hurtful practice.

“We agree with the Kelowna Task Force to Ban Conversion Therapy — MP Gray’s decision to vote against Bill C-6 shows a disregard for the 2S-LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrates that she is not an ally,” wrote Kelowna Pride Society in an emailed statement.

The society is also calling on Gray to issue a full and sincere apology for the vote. It also calls on municipal and provincial governments to enact legislation to ban conversion therapy and share research on how vital those policies are.

“Let’s be extremely clear: anything short of a full conversion therapy ban shows clear and blatant disregard for the safety of the 2S-LGBTQIA+ community,” said Kelowna Pride Society. “MP Gray has demonstrated through her actions that she is no ally of the 2S-LGBTQIA+ community and therefore she is not welcome at upcoming Kelowna Pride events.”

Black Press Media reached out to Gray multiple times for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

