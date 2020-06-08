Kelowna man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at cyclists

The 34-year-old man has since been released from custody on conditions for a future court date

A 34-year-old Kelowna man has been arrested following Sunday morning reports of a man throwing rocks at passing bicyclists.

Police were called to the bike trails near the Highway 97 UBCO overpass where they found the man, who attempted to flee on foot.

He was arrested after a short pursuit and was transported to Kelowna RCMP detachment.

The man has since been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

This matter will be forwarded to BC Prosecution Services for review and charge consideration.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 . Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

