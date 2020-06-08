Kelowna man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at cyclists

A 34-year-old Kelowna man has been arrested following Sunday morning reports of a man throwing rocks at passing bicyclists.
Police were called to the bike trails near the Highway 97 UBCO overpass where they found the man, who attempted to flee on foot.
He was arrested after a short pursuit and was transported to Kelowna RCMP detachment.
The man has since been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.
This matter will be forwarded to BC Prosecution Services for review and charge consideration.
