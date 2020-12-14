RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in West Kelowna

The man is facing a number of potential charges, according to West Kelowna RCMP

An 18-year-old Kelowna resident was arrested after crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle.

West Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Campbell Road just after 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

According to witnesses, the driver reportedly fled the scene on foot following the crash. An initial police investigation revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen on Dec. 4 from Kelowna.

Officers approached a man who matched the description of the driver, however, he allegedly provided a fake name before fleeing again.

“The man was located by another officer, and again attempted to flee. He was arrested without further incident after a foot chase,” stated the West Kelowna RCMP.

The RCMP has forwarded the investigation to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

No further information is being released at this time.

