A 25-year-old man was arrested after fleeing from the cops along Westside Road in a vehicle previously stolen from the Vernon area Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Police deployed a spike strip along Westside Road prior to the arrest

A report of a possibly impaired driver led to a run from police along Westside Road, and ultimately the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

On June 10 around 12:30 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received word of a black pick-up truck being driven erratically on Westside Road. When provided with the license plate, officers confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from the Vernon area the day before.

Officers from the North Rural RCMP located the vehicle stopped on a rural road off Westside Road. When the officers approached the vehicle, the driver disregarded their directions and took off at a high speed.

The police officer immediately advised the RCMP Southeast District Operations Centre of the description and last known direction of the pick-up truck.

“At the time of the radio transmission, RCMP Air Services were in flight and advised they were in the area,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The pilot was able to maintain a visual on the truck as it drove southbound on Westside Road toward West Kelowna and provided regular updates to police officers on the ground on its location.”

Officers from West Kelowna, including a police dog unit, were informed of the truck’s direction and successfully deployed a spike belt on Westside Road. The vehicle was brought to a halt at Nancee Way.

With his vehicle disabled, the single occupant was brought into custody without further incident and no resulting injuries.

The 25 year old man from Kelowna is facing numerous criminal charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and breach of probation.

READ MORE: Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

READ MORE: Theft of hives stings Spallumcheen beekeeper

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

DrivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: Community program expert

Just Posted

Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Police deployed a spike strip along Westside Road prior to the arrest

Sausage factory fire sparks Okanagan history lesson

Former sausage maker leaves a legacy

COVID-19 not right time to OK public drinking: Vernon city councillor

Public drinking as tool for restaurants amid pandemic to return to council following RCMP, Interior Health feedback

Vernon tourism department gets $145K boost

City one of 59 B.C. municipalities to receive provincial grant supporting tourism amid pandemic

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Pedestrian struck by semi-trailer in Kelowna

The incident occured just before 7 a.m. on Harvey Avenue, Thursday

15 recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. linked to 30-person family gathering

The cluster serves as a warning for how careful British Columbians must be, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Greens call CERB fraud bill `wrong-headed’ as it fails to get support

Bill would bring in fines, possible jail time for people defrauding federal aid programs

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The Black Lives Matter movement boasts a following of millions across social media platforms

VIDEO: Summerland Chamber presents Business and Community Excellence Awards

Awards presented to business and community leaders

Most Read