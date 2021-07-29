The victim and the suspect were known to each other and the incident is an isolated one, according to a Kelowna RCMP press release. (Black Press File Photo)

Kelowna man arrested for allegedly assaulting person and police

A 35-year-old Kelowna man has been held in custody and will be brought before the court

A Kelowna man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another person as well as police officers.

On Wednesday, July 28 at 8 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a residence in the 2700-block of KLO Road where a man had allegedly assaulted an adult victim. The victim and the suspect were known to each other and the incident is an isolated one, according to a Kelowna RCMP. The accused allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted officers at the scene. He was taken into custody with the assistance of backup officers.

A 35-year-old Kelowna man has been held in custody and will be brought before the court. The full findings of the investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review. No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Kelowna man fired from UPS, accused of punching woman and sending offensive text

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Dog survives burns from South Okanagan wildfire
Next story
Federal Liberals announce Kelowna-Lake Country candidate

Just Posted

The Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire is over 6,500 hectares and growing. (BC Wildfire Service Twitter)
More burned in 2021 wildfires so far than all of last year

City of Vernon and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities representatives break ground Thursday, July 29, on the new Jumpstart Charities inclusive playground at Marshall Field. Doing the digging are (back row, from left): Steve Roch, Angelina D’Amico, Jean Sebastien Levesque, Jenna D’Amico, Carmina Barone, Jack D’Amico (local associate dealer), Brian Quiring (Vernon acting mayor), Erik Mustonen (Vernon parks planner), Mark Corson, Laurie Holton, Glenn Breugom, Theresa Larsen. Front (from left): Grason Walker, Breven Walker, Josh Walker. (City of Vernon photo)
Canadian Tire jumpstarts new Vernon playground

A lone cabin on Mabel Lake stands as the Bunting Road wildfire continues to burn north of Lumby. (Greg Maier photo)
Increased activity at fire burning east of Mabel Lake

Wildfire smoke from the United States will again affect Nanaimo and areas on central Vancouver Island on Saturday, Sept. 12. (Karl Yu/Nanaimo News Bulletin)
These Vernon facilities are a safe haven from smoke, heat this weekend