Kelowna man arrested in Chilliwack for allegedly stealing vehicle

Nickolas David Lafontaine, 21, was found hiding in a camper and subsequently arrested

A Kelowna man is facing several charges after being arrested by Chilliwack RCMP.

In the early morning of April 18, a Chilliwack homeowner reported a ‘prowler’ in their backyard to RCMP.

Officers and the RCMP dog service attended the scene, where investigators also located a vehicle, reported stolen to Chilliwack RCMP, abandoned in the middle of a street.

Police service dog Lucy located a man, later identified as 21-year-old Nickolas David Lafontaine of Kelowna, hiding in a nearby camper. During a search of the suspect, officers seized evidence linking the suspect to the stolen vehicle and stolen identification.

Lafontaine was arrested and is charged with failure to comply with recognizance, theft of motor vehicle, possession of break-in instrument, possession of stolen property, possession of an identity document, and break and enter.

He remains in custody pending a court date in April.

