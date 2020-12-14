Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween stabbing back in custody

Jesse Pez, 30, was arrested over the weekend for breaching probationary and release orders

Jesse Pez was charged with attempted murder in relation to an Oct. 31 stabbing. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

A Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in relation to a Halloween night stabbing is back in custody after initially being granted bail.

Jesse Pez, 30, was arrested Dec. 12 for breaching probationary and release orders. On Monday, he appeared in a Kelowna courtroom on those charges, as well as two new assault charges related to an incident in Lake Country in September. Details of that incident remain unknown.

Previously, Pez was arrested on Oct. 31 after police found him in a house smeared with blood just a short distance from the H20 Centre where officers on scene confirmed to the Capital News somebody had been stabbed. He was subsequently charged with attempted murder and was released on bail on Nov. 10.

At the time, Pez was out on bail for another incident and was on probation as part of his sentence for assaulting a peace officer. He is also awaiting two trials in January and March of 2021 for uttering threats. The latter of the two also includes an assault charge.

Pez is currently in custody on the newest charges and is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

