Kelowna man charged with murder was going through drug withdrawal during arrest

Steven Randy Pirko appeared in B.C. Supreme Court for the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko was still using heroin during his interview with RCMP in Nov. 2016.

During Pirko’s second-degree murder trial in B.C Supreme Court in Kelowna Monday, a video of Pirko’s interview with Sgt. Eric Boucher revealed he was experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

When Boucher asked Pirko if his drug use had increased he replied “No it hasn’t increased, but I am still using intravenously,” said Pirko.

Boucher asked Pirko about his drug use in the past and Pirko confirmed he had also used fentanyl.

The evidence presented in the video showed Pirko slurring his speech, unable to sit up or communicate clearly.

Pirko told Boucher he hadn’t slept in two days and asked for the interview to end. Boucher confirmed he would be more coherent to continue with a better night’s rest.

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac questioned Boucher on the interview and why the interview was ended when Pirko said “he was tired”

“In my experience, to get an interview done efficiently the subject needs to be aware of what is happening and coherent to answer the questions properly,” Boucher responded.

Grabavac also questioned why Boucher repeatedly said to Pirko during the interview, “You don’t owe me anything.”

To which Boucher responded, it is important for the subject to understand he is not out to get him and working with him to get his side of the events.

Grabavac also questioned the process of allowing Pirko smoke and have bathroom breaks as well as who was accompanying him during these times.

“Subjects are given these breaks to help them better respond and cooperate during the process, there is always someone with the subject because we cant afford to have them become violent or run away,” said Boucher.

Pirko was charged with the second-degree murder of Christopher Ausman on Nov. 18, 2016.

Ausman’s body was found on the sidewalk along Highway 33 Jan. 25, 2014.

His trial continues Tuesday.

