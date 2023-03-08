Lorence Williams was charged after an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30, 2021. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Lorence Williams was charged after an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30, 2021. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna man charged with murder denied bail

Lorence Williams, will remain in custody while waiting for trial to begin in March 2024

A Kelowna man charged with murder will have to remain behind bars for a while longer.

On March 6, Lorence Williams’ request for bail was denied by a Supreme Court Judge.

Williams was charged with second degree murder after his roommate Thomas Chadwick was found dead in their home.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with murder, victim identified

The fatal incident occurred on the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road in Rutland on May 30, 2021.

The day prior, police had responded to two calls from people requesting wellness checks for Williams.

The police watchdog completed an investigation into the Kelowna RCMP, and whether their actions, or lack thereof, contributed to Chadwick’s death. They were subsequently cleared of wrongdoing.

READ MORE: No issue with Kelowna RCMP wellness check before man’s killing, police watchdog rules

A preliminary inquiry and pre-trial conference have already taken place. Additional pre-trial applications are scheduled in April, May, June, July and August. The conferences are scheduled to ensure all parties have enough information to proceed with trial and the judge will determine which evidence is relevant or substantial to the case.

This is particularly important in a trial by jury as if omitted information is presented a new jury will have to be selected.

The trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024, and scheduled to take eight weeks in front of a judge and jury.

He will likely remain in custody until his trial.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownamurderRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Cultural Centre could be next home for Dragoons monument
Next story
Giving the middle finger is a ‘God-given’ right, says Quebec judge

Just Posted

The Vernon Adaptive Program was a runner-up for the Access and Inclusion Award at the 2023 BC Tourism and Hospitality Awards. The awards were announced at a gala Thursday, March 2, 2023. (BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference photo)
Vernon Adaptive Program a runner-up at BC Tourism and Hospitality Awards

OKIB councillor Alan Louis, RDNO vice chair Amanda Shatzko, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming were present at the BC Winter Games torch lighting at SilverStar Mountain Resort Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The Games are now less than three weeks away, running March 23-26. (Morning Star - file photo)
WATCH: Final touches underway for Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games

Jonathan the Tortoise. (Twitter)
Morning Start: Jonathan the Tortoise

A new stage has been reconstructed at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, which will reopen for regular performances starting Saturday, March 11, 2023. The theatre’s main stage was damaged by a burst pipe and subsequent flooding in December 2022. (Submitted photo)
Vernon Performing Arts Centre opens curtain following flood damage

Pop-up banner image