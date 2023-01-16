Lorence Williams was charged after an incident that resulted in a death in Rutland on May 30, 2021. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna man charged with Rutland murder back in court

Lorence Williams was charged with second degree murder after a May 30, 2021 incident

A man charged with second degree murder appeared by video from jail in Kelowna Supreme court to set dates for his pre-trial conference and trial.

Lorence Williams was charged after a fatal incident at his home in the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road in Rutland on May 30, 2021, that resulted in the death of his roommate, Thomas Chadwick.

The day before the fatal incident, police responded to two calls from people requesting wellness checks for Williams.

The police watchdog completed an investigation into the Kelowna RCMP, and whether their actions, or lack thereof, contributed to Chadwick’s death. They were subsequently cleared of wrongdoing.

The pre-trial conference is scheduled to take place in Kelowna on May 17, and the one-day trial will take place on July 4.

Pre-trial conferences are scheduled to ensure all parties have enough information to proceed with trial and the judge will determine which evidence is relevant or substantial to the case.

READ MORE: Preliminary trial begins for Kelowna man charged with Rutland murder

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownamurderRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Employee’s racial slurs put B.C. concrete company on the line for discrimination damages
Next story
CUPE Central Okanagan school support staff vote 99% in favour of strike action

Just Posted

Christmas trees are chipped after being dropped off at old Kin Racetrack. (John Gallant photo)
Last day to drop off Christmas trees in Vernon

IT Services is working to restore internet access to on-campus labs, libraries, and learning commons as quickly as possible. (Photo/contributed)
Okanagan College continues to recover from cyberattack

(File – Black Press Media)
Blue Monday: CMHA Kelowna encourages checking in with self and others

Khalen Mackenzie Bonneau
UPDATE: Vernon man missing for more than a month found