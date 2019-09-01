Kelowna man dies after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday

PENSAR confirmed it helped in a search for a Kelowna man who died while cliff jumping at the Skaha Bluffs on Aug. 30. (Photo courtesy of BC Parks)

The Okanagan Falls fire department confirmed it responded to a call about a Kelowna man who did not resurface after jumping off a cliff at the Skaha Bluffs on Friday.

The fire department said it received the call on Aug. 30 but after some time the department was told to stand down while the Penticton RCMP took over.

PENSAR spokesman Randy Brown confirmed Penticton Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted the RCMP in the search for the 18-year-old at the Skaha Bluffs off Eastside Road, approximately two kilometres north of Okanagan Falls.

The body was pulled from the water Saturday morning at 7 a.m.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating. The identity of the man is not being released.

