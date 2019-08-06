Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

An extensive search for a Kelowna man ended with a suspect being taken into custody on Saturday night.

The suspect is now facing charges after he fled police patrols after allegedly being spotted inside of a stolen sedan in Rutland.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, an RCMP officer came across an occupied stolen Toyota Corolla sedan parked along Petch Road in Rutland. The officer entered into a foot chase with the suspect who fled from the white sedan, which had reportedly been taken from a Kelowna area address on July 31.

“The foot chase crossed through multiple residential back yards before the officer lost a visual on the suspect,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“With the support of additional units to set up an area of containment, along with the Kelowna RCMP Air Services helicopter circling the skies above, a police canine and his handler located and arrested the suspect.”

The 26-year-old Kelowna man was remanded into police custody on Saturday night and faces potential criminal charges. He made his first appearance in court today (Aug. 6).

