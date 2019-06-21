The bathroom in Leroy Kuhn’s house is strewn with broken glass and insulation after Monday’s four-hour police standoff. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna man reflects on break-in, RCMP standoff, at his home

Leroy Kuhn and his wife were out tending to a cousin’s garden while a man broke into their home

What a time to go for a drive.

Leroy Kuhn left his Rutland home at around 4:00 p.m. on Monday to tend to his cousin’s garden.

Upon his return just 45 minutes later, still wearing his dirty gardening clothes, he discovered a busted fire hydrant shooting water all over Highway 33 and was told by RCMP that he couldn’t go home.

“I didn’t know anything about what happened,” said Kuhn. “I thought they had just hooked the fire hydrant with the backhoe in the construction area.”

Kuhn didn’t know it at the time, but a Rutland area crime spree that started with a stabbing and a carjacking on Arab Road culminated in an over four-hour standoff at his home on Bryden Road.

READ MORE: Kelowna man’s spree ends in four-hour long standoff

READ MORE: Rutland standoff suspect to appear in court next week

“We are very fortunate. The good Lord was very good to us,” said Kuhn of the fact that he and his wife were not home during the incident.

“When we got closer, the police told us there was ‘somebody in that house’—pointing over here—‘and he’s a dangerous person.’”

The police told Kuhn they wanted to get the man out of the house with as little damage as possible, but would use tear gas as a last resort.

“At about 9 o’clock they had to tear gas him,” said Kuhn. “They broke the windows in the bathroom and the bedroom, and the big front window. They threw tear gas in, and we heard a couple of big ‘booms.”

After that, the man was apprehended, the RCMP gave the Kuhn’s the keys to their home back and told them not to go inside.

Currently, they are staying with neighbours.

“It is (a quiet place),” said Kuhn. “We have wonderful neighbours, they were all very nervous and thought we were in the house.”

Kuhn said his house is currently being worked on by contractors to fix the damage and the home is insured.

RCMP are still in the process of investigating all of the crime scenes. Witnesses who have not yet contacted RCMP are encouraged to do so immediately.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP intercept Okanagan woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters
Next story
Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Just Posted

London Drugs keeps Vernon green and clean

Recycling Day among local efforts to keep “trash” from landfill

Vernon business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Vernon paddleboarder continues winning streak

Lina Augaitis will be representing Canada at the Pan America Games next month

PHOTOS: VSS grad tradition continues

Students gathered for celebratory photoshoot on the steps of the Vernon courthouse June 20

Okanagan Indian Band celebrates National Indigenous Day

As part of the celebrations, about 30 paddlers took a canoe journey from Kin Beach to Komasket Park

Summer Solstice Celebration at ABNC

The 2019 summer solstice takes place Friday, June 21

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

RCMP intercept Okanagan woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

A Kelowna resident was led to believe she was aiding a police investigation

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Expensive bike scooped off Okanagan highway

The bike fell off a moving vehicle and was picked up by another motorist

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

Most Read