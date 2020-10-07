On Oct. 6 Ross St. George ran Knox Mountain in Kelowna for almost 24 hours, in an effort to raise funds for a local organization that introduces under-privileged youth to outdoor sports. (Contributed)

Kelowna man runs for 22.5 hours in effort to support at-risk youth

Ross St. George ran up and down Knox Mountain to support, introduce at-risk youth to sports

Most of us couldn’t imagine running for more than an hour at a time, but yesterday (Oct. 6) a Kelowna man didn’t stop moving for nearly 24 hours.

His reason for doing so; to give underprivileged and at-risk youth a chance to experience and develop a passion for outdoor sports.

On Tuesday Ross St. George ran up and down Kelowna’s Knox Mountain for 22.5 hours and about 130 kilometres, raising about $3,000 for local organization, Elevation Outdoors.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna inks agreement to support homelessness strategy

The challenge he set for himself, Everesting, is when a person climbs the height of Mt. Everest (8848m) in small chunks on a local hike.

“At halfway I realized just how ridiculously hard the feat was going to be… my stomach’s still pretty screwed up from eating all the race food for 22-and-a-half hours. I don’t want another gel for many, many months,” said St. George on Oct. 7.

(Story continues below)

Ross St. George (left) recruited fast friends to help motivate him throughout his 22.5-hour run up and down Knox Mountain. (Contributed)

For the Kelowna man, this summer during COVID-19 has reminded him about the importance of exercise, passions, and goals. This has helped buffer him against COVID-19-related anxiety and depression.

However more than this, St. George works as an adolescent councillor and knows that anxiety, depression, suicidality, are all becoming problematic for youth. Historically, he has also volunteered for Elevation Outdoors in the past, a group he says ties this all together well.

St. George decided to use his ‘gargantuan’ feat to raise awareness about them.

Elevation Outdoors executive director, Mike Greer, said his group was thrilled to see St. George take on the challenge, and raise awareness about the mental health impact that COVID-19 has had on many members of the community.

“Now more than ever it’s very important for everyone in our community to be able to find a way to get outside and connect with the natural world.

“The funds raised will help us provide full scholarships for deserving youth to help connect them with a new passion for the outdoors, as well as mentorship and life skill development, in an effort to build a better future for them, and our community,” he said.

To donate to the cause, visit Gofundme.com and search for Everesting Knox Mountain for Charity.

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

READ MORE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Greens get support of former Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate

Just Posted

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

B.C. VOTES 2020: Greens get support of former Vernon-Monashee NDP candidate

Barry Dorval, who finished second to Eric Foster in 2017, is backing Green candidate Keli Westgate

Vernon homicides believed to be targeted: RCMP

Two homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit

Community Champion: Renate Terpstra helps swimmers achieve greatness

‘I love to encourage people to try to accomplish things they think they cannot achieve’

Vernon gallery unveils work of artist dedicated to rehabilitating swastika

Headbones Gallery exhibit features Manwoman

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson prepare for election debate

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna man runs for 22.5 hours in effort to support at-risk youth

Ross St. George ran up and down Knox Mountain to support, introduce at-risk youth to sports

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Preliminary B.C. study results suggest mask mandates can lower COVID-19 spread by 25%

Study has not yet been printed or peer reviewed

Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

Fire started at the rear of building that houses Olympia Greek Taverna in Rutland

Most Read