Kelowna man seeks financial help after losing eye in vehicle crash

GoFundMe was created after Jason Townsend was involved in crash last Saturday

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Kelowna resident Jason Townsend, who lost an eye in a vehicle collision during the Kelowna Toy Run on Saturday, Nov. 30.

According to GoFundMe organizer Allison Faminoff, the vehicle he was in went off the road during the event and crashed.

READ MORE: Kelowna musician in need of GoFundMe support after serious assault

Jason was transported to the hospital shortly after via helicopter where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Faminoff has set the fundraising goal to $5000 to help Jason financially as he takes time off work to recover from the incident.

So far, $320 has been raised by eight people for the fundraiser.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada home to 6.5 million people with one or more disability
Next story
Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Just Posted

Vernon treated to tour of lights thanks to Realtor

Realtor John Christmas checks his list twice and shares the biggest and best lights in town

Artists with disabilities featured in Vernon art show

Show in conjunction with Internation Day of Persons with Disabilities

Vernon’s True Leaf cannabis sees big uptick in second quarter

Cannabis company saw a 70 per cent increase in its pet division

Special announcement advances Vernon Mounties’ party

Local dignitaries, committee to hold special event before RCMP Appreciation Day

SilverStar excited about future with new owners

‘Tomorrow will look and feel a lot like today,’ director of marketing says

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

PETS OF THE WEEK: Kaleden Karma Kids need homes after hoarding

Cats are shy, but ready to find new homes

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

240 lbs dead lift no problem for 71-year-old Okanagan woman

Kelowna’s Jean Steeves is a finalist in Goodlife Fitness’ National Transformation Challenge

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Most Read