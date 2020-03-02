Shawn Bell, 33, is facing charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, obstruct a peace officer, mischief, possession of stolen property under $5000, disguise with intent and possession of break and enter tools. (File)

Kelowna man taken into custody after assaulting a police officer

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna

A 33-year old Kelowna man is facing potential charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during an incident on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna on Sunday.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Mar. 1., Kelowna RCMP received a call that three people had scaled a fence at the Waste Treatment Plant on Raymer Avenue in Kelowna.

Officers arrived on scene and apprehended a man for breaking and entering.

According to the RCMP, the suspect did not cooperate with police and was then placed under arrest for obstruction. According to police the suspect then physical and allegedly assaulted an officer, punching and kicking while being taken into custody at the Kelowna detachment.

The officer assaulted received minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

The 33-year-old man has since been released from custody and the matter has been submitted to Provincial Crown Counsel for consideration of charges.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
