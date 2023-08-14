Kelowna man who killed family eligible for parole 10 years sooner

Warning: This story contains disturbing content.

A Kelowna man who has spent the last five years in prison for killing his wife and two children had his application granted to have the period of time until he is allowed to apply for parole reduced.

The application was granted due to a change in the criminal code in 2022, which affects periods of parole ineligibility to guarantee the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.

Jacob Daniel Forman was sentenced in September 2019, after entering a guilty plea for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

The murders happened one week before Christmas in 2017, after Foreman lost his temper when his late wife Clara, brought up his excessive drinking.

He then bludgeoned her to death with a sledgehammer.

After his wife died, Forman put her in a sleeping bag and took his daughters, aged seven and eight, to church. He told his children that their mother was sick and unable to join.

Upon their return, he decided to kill them both.

“He thought it would be better for them to go home to heaven than to grow up in a world where daddy had killed mommy,” said the Crown prosecutor in the sentencing hearing.

Before killing them, Forman told his daughters they were going to play a “game.”

One at a time, he took his daughters into their rooms and instructed them to stand on their heads for a few minutes, before standing up and raising their arms above their heads, causing them to faint.