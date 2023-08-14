Jacob Forman with family prior to Dec. 2017 (Submitted).

Jacob Forman with family prior to Dec. 2017 (Submitted).

Kelowna man who killed family eligible for parole 10 years sooner

A Kelowna man serving a life sentence for three murders can apply for parole in 25 years

Warning: This story contains disturbing content.

A Kelowna man who has spent the last five years in prison for killing his wife and two children had his application granted to have the period of time until he is allowed to apply for parole reduced.

The application was granted due to a change in the criminal code in 2022, which affects periods of parole ineligibility to guarantee the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.

Jacob Daniel Forman was sentenced in September 2019, after entering a guilty plea for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

READ MORE: Gruesome details of Kelowna mother and daughters’ murder heard in court

The murders happened one week before Christmas in 2017, after Foreman lost his temper when his late wife Clara, brought up his excessive drinking.

He then bludgeoned her to death with a sledgehammer.

After his wife died, Forman put her in a sleeping bag and took his daughters, aged seven and eight, to church. He told his children that their mother was sick and unable to join.

Upon their return, he decided to kill them both.

“He thought it would be better for them to go home to heaven than to grow up in a world where daddy had killed mommy,” said the Crown prosecutor in the sentencing hearing.

Before killing them, Forman told his daughters they were going to play a “game.”

One at a time, he took his daughters into their rooms and instructed them to stand on their heads for a few minutes, before standing up and raising their arms above their heads, causing them to faint.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
124 soldiers and two military aircraft en route to help fight NWT wildfires
Next story
Alone, severely hurt kitten rescued by Good Samaritan in Quesnel

Just Posted

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making process on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

…The fresh-cut flowers do not last long in the Okanagan heat. Gondor has a proposal for city council that he believes could change that. (Wayne Gondor photo)
PHOTOS: Grieving son plants floral tribute option at Vernon cemetery

Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event