Photo: BCLC

Kelowna man wins $1 million in Lotto 6/49

Ross Kulak was the big winner

Ross Kulak enjoys dancing and will have a bit more pep in his step after matching all 10 numbers in the Lotto 6/49 draw held Feb. 27 to win the $1 million guaranteed prize.

Kulak has been playing Lotto 6/49 using quick picks for as long as he can remember and bought the winning ticket as part of his weekly routine.

“I was at the grocery store and thought I’d check my ticket and see if I had any small wins to pay for my lunch,” Kulak said. “I couldn’t process what I was seeing in front of me. There were people behind me hooting and hollering as they’d never seen someone win this amount before.”

While Kulak doesn’t have any big plans for his new life-changing win, he does have some small ones, beginning with dinner out with some friends.

“This will help with the bill,” Kulak joked.

Peter’s Your Independent Grocer in Kelowna sold the winning ticket.

