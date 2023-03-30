Mission Creek Greenway Bridge. (Contributed)

Mission Creek Greenway Bridge. (Contributed)

Kelowna Mission Creek Greenway closed after body found

Kelowna RCMP responded to a call at Mission Creek at approximately 3:10 p.m. March 30

Kelowna RCMP closed Mission Creek Greenway on the afternoon of March 30 after a person was found dead.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the death is not criminal in nature.

The police are asking people to stay away from the area.

An investigation is underway. Access to Mission Creek Park is limited and the Greenway portion is closed to foot traffic.

The identity of the person has not been released.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsDeath

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kamloops councillor seeks to ban drug use in city parks
Next story
Advocate calls for supportive policy and funding ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility

Just Posted

The view from the start gate at the Vernon BMX track at Ranger Park (Bowen Assman- Black Press Photo).
Vernon BMX raring to get started

Interior Health believes there is a high risk of a fatal overdose with the sample. (File photo).
Alert in Vernon on drug containing Fentanyl

Lady Gaga was captured carrying a Kilner Goods bag from an Okanagan designer while on the set of Joker 2. (La Maison Gaga/Instagram)
No Joke: Lady Gaga sports Okanagan designer’s one-of-a-kind leather bag

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were back in the Harwood area of Vernon to execute a search warrant Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police swarm Vernon neighbourhood to execute search warrant