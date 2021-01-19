The sale of the Kirschner Mountain Development for $22M marks the largest in Realtor history, in the Okanagan. (Contributed)

Kelowna mountain development sold for $22M

The sale of the 640-acre Kirschner Mountain development has made the history books

The sale of a mountain development in Kelowna has made the history books.

After selling for $22 million, the recent sale of the Kirschner Mountain development to a Manitoba buyer marks the largest ever MLS real estate deal in the Okanagan.

The development, located in southeast Kelowna, has been on the market since late 2019. It was co-listed and sold on behalf of the Kirschner family by longtime Okanagan Realtor Mark Boppre, and Century 21 Realtor, Max Carbone.

The history of the 640-acre property stretches back to 1958 when the family bought it with the intention of turning it into a ranch. In 2003 they established Kirchner Mountain Development, and in 2019 part of the land was allocated for future single-family homes.

The remainder of the property is projected to be used for the development of residential and commercial mixed-use buildings.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds for Kirschner Mountain and are extremely proud our family is part of the heritage and legacy of our community,” said Alan, the eldest of the Kirschner brothers.

Century 21 explained in a statement on Jan. 19 that the Okanagan Valley, “is one of Canada’s most desired and prosperous places to live.”

Kelowna, they say, is one of the hottest investment opportunities British Columbia has to offer.

Association of Interior Realtors CEO, George Greenwood, congratulated Boppre and Carbone on recording the largest MLS property sale in the association’s history.

“Transactions such as this are proof that demand for property in Kelowna and the surrounding communities where our members work in is growing at remarkable rates,” said Greenwood.

