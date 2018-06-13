Kelowna Mountain welcome centre— Image Credit: Contributed

Kelowna Mountain is making a comeback

The ‘natural family adventure’ development will be open on weekends

Kelowna Mountain is making a comeback and is open for business.

“It’s been a struggle, but it feels really good to get back out there,” Nicola Consiglio, business partner and wife of Mark Consiglio said.

After quietly remaining open on weekends, the “natural family adventure” development is open for weekends in July and August. The public will again be able to access the suspension bridges, cliff walk, 100-foot waterfall, welcome centre, amphitheatre and washrooms. However guests are encouraged to bring their own water as recommended by Interior Health.

“We have been through a lot,” Consiglio said. “We had to get the money to save it…we are negotiating with the three lenders to do the pay out. But that has not stopped us from moving forward and keeping the park open to move us to the next level because we all know that you need money to do that and we have been at a plateau. Now we are ready to start again.”

As to how the Consiglios were able to generate the funds in Vancouver to perform CPR on their dream project, they are unable to comment at this time. In June 2016 Consiglio’s lawyer Reinhard Burke, from Burke Law, said his client had $4 million owing on the property that was assessed in the area of $15 million.

As previously reported in the Kelowna Capital News in 2017, the courts forced the sale of the highly controversial project, where the lenders would be the beneficiaries of the sale in a 2016 court judgment. Half of the property, a 320-acre parcel, was on the market for $7,995,000.

Currently admission to the suspension bridges is $24.95 but the Consiglio’s are looking to drop the prices soon, and possibly offer a special fee for locals.

“The plans are to come back and then extend hours as we grow and as we strengthen,” Consiglio said.

The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays in July and August from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

