Kelowna Mountie injured in crash

RCMP have blocked off a section of Rifle Road as they work to clear a two vehicle crash that left significant damage.

A serious crash in the Dilworth Mountain area Thursday morning may have been criminal in nature.

A Kelowna man is being investigated for Impaired Driving and Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle after he collided with another vehicle on Rifle Road.

Kelowna RCMP and Emergency crews were called April 4 at approximately 11:25 a.m., to a serious motor vehicle collision on Rifle Road, south of Silver Place.

“The driver of a Grey SUV was reportedly travelling north bound when his vehicle crossed the centre line and drove into the lane of a south bound Chevrolet pick up truck,” said Const. Lesley Smith Kelowna RCMP, in a press release.

The man’s vehicle collided with the left side of the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. Due to the impact, the truck then hit a light post and came to rest on the sidewalk of the southbound lane.

Upon attending the collision front line members were advised that a woman officer driving an unmarked police vehicle was involved in the collision and further assistance was required at the scene. The officerwas assessed at the scene by BC Ambulance and was taken to the Kelowna Regional Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“While officers were speaking with the (man), they formed the opinion that (he) was impaired by either drugs or alcohol and he was detained at the scene for further investigation.” said Smith.

“A drug recognition expert was called to the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.”

Kelowna Municipal Traffic services are continuing their investigation into the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken with police to please contact the Traffic Services office at 250- 762-3300.

