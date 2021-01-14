Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

Const. Kristine Roesler argued she handled the gun safely and did it in the spirit of ‘dark humour’

A Kelowna Mountie was transferred, fined and put under “close supervision” after pointing her firearm at another officer out of frustration over his incessant teasing.

Const. Kristine Roesler faced a conduct hearing for an allegation she behaved in a manner likely to discredit the force, contrary to section 7.1 of the RCMP’s Code of Conduct. According to a July 2020 RCMP conduct board decision, which found the allegation true, the offence took place at the Kelowna RCMP detachment more than a year prior.

On March 6, 2019, Roesler was completing paperwork in her cubicle, frustrated that her supervisor asked her to make some corrections. Const. Kevin Hess began teasing Roesler, jokingly making comments about her work and pretending to be her supervisor.

Roesler asked Hess to stop, telling him she was “not in the mood.” Despite her request, Hess continued his “good-natured” razzing.

According to the decision it was at that point, Roesler unholstered her RCMP-issued gun and pointed it at Hess, telling him to either “go away” or “f—k off.”

Hess stated during the proceedings if the gun had gone off, he’s not sure if the shot would’ve hit him or not.

A few seconds later, Roesler put her gun back in its holster.

READ MORE: ‘Deeply concerning’: New Kelowna RCMP commander addresses detachment’s controversies

READ MORE: Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Roesler argued through the hearing that she handled the gun safely and the action was done in the spirit of “dark humour.”

“If Const. Roesler was in the state of mind to take the steps to ensure her firearm was handled ‘safely’ as she claims, she would have also had the presence of mind not to take it out of her holster in the first place,” read the decision from the conduct board written by Insp. Colin Miller.

While Roesler was facing potential dismissal from the force, the board deemed that too harsh a punishment. However, it noted in its decision the severity of Const. Roesler’s misconduct should not be underestimated.

“I find it exceedingly aggravating that Const. Roesler would, in reaction to being teased, draw her force-issued firearm, endangering all the occupants of the bullpen and surrounding area of the detachment,” stated Insp. Miller.

Ultimately, the board imposed a financial penalty equivalent to the forfeiture of 15 days’ pay, a transfer to another precinct, a one-year period of “close supervision” and counselling.

“Const. Roesler is being given an opportunity to continue in her career with the RCMP. However, any future contravention of the Code of Conduct will be seriously reviewed by the appropriate conduct authority and could lead to her dismissal from the force.”

RCMP

