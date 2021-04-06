Kelowna Mounties searching for stolen pup

A man tied his dog, Shayla, to a tree while he was getting food. When he returned, she was gone

Shayla, an 8-pound black and grey Havanese, was stolen from outside a store on Banks Road on Saturday. (Contributed)

Kelowna Mounties are searching for a stolen dog after it was allegedly taken from out front of a local business over the weekend.

On the evening of Saturday, April 3, a man tied his dog, who responds to the name Shayla, to a tree out front of a restaurant on Banks Road while he went inside to pick up some food. When he came back outside, the pup was gone.

Shayla is described as an 8-pound, black and grey Havanese.

Witnesses told police two unidentified women in a black car stopped and took the dog.

Mounties are asking anybody with information on the apparent theft to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

