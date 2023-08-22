Denim on the Diamond has been postponed because of wildfires. (Denim on the Diamond Facebook)

Kelowna music festival Denim on the Diamond postponed due to wildfires

New dates will be announced in the coming weeks

Denim on the Diamond has been postponed due to the current wildfire in the Central Okanagan.

Ticket purchasers received an email Tuesday informing the annual music festival is being postponed.

“As we’ve helplessly watched the courageous firefighting efforts, our hearts are with all first responders putting their lives on the line to save our communities, and with those who are enduring ongoing displacement and disruptions to their homes and lives,” said Denim on the Diamond creators Kurt Jory and Mitch Carefoot.

Both Jory and Carefoot were evacuated from their West Kelowna home and Jory ended up being evacuated three different times, because of all three wildfires.

They are yet to announce the new dates and are going to wait until the event can happen at a safer time.

“There are a lot of unknowns at the moment – but what we do know is that when everyone’s needs have been met and it is safe to do so we will create a space for our community to safely gather and reconnect after being under immense stress and worry,” said Jory and Carefoot. “Once we have the dates confirmed we’ll be in touch with ticket exchanges and ensure everyone is made whole.”

Denim on the Diamond will be working with the City of Kelowna and the scheduled artists over the next few weeks to come up with dates that work for everyone.

“In times of adversity, community character shines through and we are proud of how our community has stepped up for each other to keep people safe, fed, and a roof over our heads,” said Jory and Carefoot.

