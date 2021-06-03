An Okanagan Lake access point along Tronson Road in Vernon in May 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

An Okanagan Lake access point along Tronson Road in Vernon in May 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon set new record-highs for June 2

Tuesday’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C

The heatwave sweeping across southern B.C. set a number of new same-day record highs across several Okanagan communities on Tuesday (June 2).

According to Environment Canada, Tuesday’s high of 36.2 C in Kelowna shattered 2007’s same-day record high of 34.5 C.

Penticton set a same-day record high of 35.3 C, surpassing 1961’s record of 33.9 C. Vernon’s high of 35.6 C beat out 2007’s record high of 34.4 C. In Osoyoos, temperatures soared to 36.2 C, passing the same-day record high of 35 C set in 1970.

Summerland’s high of 33.9 C tied the same-day record set in 1970.

Both Kelowna and Vernon experienced their driest spring on record this year, with the former receiving a combined total of 13.5 mm of rain across March, April and May.

READ MORE: Kelowna and Vernon record driest spring on record

READ MORE: Kelowna records driest March on record, spells summer trouble for Okanagan

