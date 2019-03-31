photo: Facebook

Kelowna pizzeria named one of the best in Canada by travel site

Antico Pizza Napoletana ranked 3rd on list of pizza to eat before you die

Kelowna’s Antico Pizza Napoletana has been listed as a bucket list highlight.

Travel website, bigseventravel.com ranked the Kelowna pizzeria third on their list, 21 Pizzas in Canada You Have To Eat Before You Die.

READ MORE: Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

The website celebrated Antico Pizza Napoletana for their traditional training and fresh ingredients.

“The Pizzaiolos here are trained in Naples, using only the finest ingredients available to create an authentic Neapolitan pizza in a centuries old tradition. Incredibly delicious,” states the article.

READ MORE: Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to fest in Kelowna

The top spot on the list went to The Good Son in Toronto. Also featured on the list was Pizzeria Ludica in Vancouver, for their stone oven, Il Castello Pizzeria in North Vancouver, Pizzeria Prima Strada in Victoria and Nicli Antica Pizzeria in Vancouver.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1
Next story
Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

Just Posted

Armstrong Shamrocks take TOJLL leave

League cites lack of players, commitment for one-year leave of absence from junior lacrosse loop

Vernon dust advisory lifted

Change in weather allows dust advisory to be lifted

Killiney Beach Park upgrades continue

Work remains ongoing after park suffered significant damage in spring 2017 freshet

Byron Louis wins fifth term as OKIB chief

Band holds elections Friday; Louis defeats two challengers; 10 councillors also chosen

Vernon Vipers use overtime to defeat Wenatchee

D-man Michael Young scores second goal of game 26 seconds into overtime, giving Vernon a 4-3 win

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Kelowna pizzeria named one of the best in Canada by travel site

Antico Pizza Napoletana ranked 3rd on list of pizza to eat before you die

Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor courts set for June opening

A grand opening event featuring tennis legend Daniel Nestor will be held June 8

Golf tournament offers four hole-in-one opportunities

The annual Agur Lake Camp Charity Tournament returns May 25 in Summerland

ICBC claims to move out of courtroom as of April 1

The reforms take effect on Monday, in addition a new injury cap on pain and suffering payouts

Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

This in response to material filed last week by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Controlled burn near Penticton raises alarms

Penticton and Penticton Indian Band fire crews responded to ensure the fire was under control

RaudDZ Regional Table isn’t keeping secrets with new gin

The Whole Truth, new gin released with Okanagan Spirits will be sold exclusively in restaurants

Kootnekoff: Employee entitlement to view personnel file

Does an employee in the private sector have a right to see… Continue reading

Most Read