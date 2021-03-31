Kelowna pizzeria offers free food as province shuts down indoor dining

DunnEnzies Pizza Co. will make soups and take-home meals for those in need

DunnEnzies owners Deb Dunnigan and Karyn MacKenzie want to give to the community. (Black Press Media file)

As eateries are ordered to close once again due to rising COVID-19 infections, a Kelowna pizzeria is left with extra produce and ingredients they’ll no longer be able to use.

DunnEnzies Pizza Co. posted on social media they don’t want anything to go to waste so to make sure nothing goes to waste and to keep helping the community, the owners have decided to use the ingredients for soups and dinners that will be distributed to those in need free of charge.

“Nominate yourself, your family, a family in need,k a community group, a senior or veteran who needs a hot meal, a frontline worker, a first responder or anyone for that matter and we will take care of the rest,” the restaurant said.

“Come on Kelowna, let’s take these lemons and make some lemonade.”

Many local residents have responded to the restaurant’s post, saying they want to help make and distribute the food, while others suggested individuals who they want to give a hot meal to.

Others have suggested giving food to community groups such as Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society, and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

READ: B.C. has banned indoor food service. Here’s a list of Kelowna restaurants with patios

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter